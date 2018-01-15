Unity Day events underway in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Unity Day events began Monday morning with a Unity Breakfast at Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa.



Southern Christian Leadership Conference Tuscaloosa Chapter President Rev. Tyshawn Gardner said equality is the overall message of the day's events. He also said other key messages involve the rights of women, the importance of being engaged in the political process, and the importance of people of different groups having real conversations.



"I think there's such divisiveness today because we're not listening," Gardner said. "We're trying to win an argument. We're trying to stake our claim. Listening to the other, someone of a different ethnicity, a different faith tradition, a different political ideology, that's how we move forward by listening and learning."



Alabama State Representative Chris England agreed.



"I think we also need to return to a focus on cordial conversation, and actually taking things that make us uncomfortable and discussing them and reaching a resolution," England said.



England also said Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a time to reset focus on the message of Dr. King, rather than the political rhetoric of the present day.



Tuscaloosa City Council member Raevan Howard said she was happy to see young people at the breakfast. Howard noted the importance of young people in carrying on the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



"We need to understand that the dream is not dead, but we all have our part to play in bringing that dream into existence in our generation, into this century," Howard said.



The Unity Day events conclude with a Mass Rally at First African Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. Organizers say the public is invited.

