FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Light snow could create treacherous travel conditions

The weather is fine on this MLK Day and temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today is the day to prepare for tomorrow and I would prepare to stay home and off the roads.



Tomorrow’s set up is going to be the closest we have seen to the “snowmageddon” set up in 2014.

An Arctic front will have a band of light snow behind it, falling temperatures and increasing winds tomorrow that will impact central Alabama.



A winter storm watch goes into effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning across this area and could be upgraded to a warning.



A band of light snow looks to arrive across northwest Alabama along with falling temperatures in the 20s as early as 5 a.m.



Light snow will move southeast with time and impact Marion, Lamar, Winston, Walker and Cullman counties between 6 a.m. through as late as 6 p.m..



Snow approaches Blount, eastern Walker, northern Tuscaloosa, and northern Pickens County after 11 a.m and that will mean light snow reaches the I-59 corridor by noon.



Areas southeast of I-59 will see the snow during the afternoon and evening hours which may taper off around 3AM towards Tallapoosa County.



DO NOT WAIT for snow to start at your location before you head home if you have



to work tomorrow or run errands. Leave before the snow arrives so you know you’ll make it to your destination safely.



Just like back in 2014, as soon as the snow started, the ice quickly formed and people were sliding and stuck.



We will be updating you frequently today and definitely tomorrow and let you know



where the snow is, how the roads are and when it’s safe to travel.



Also, we will be sending updates out every hour on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



Snowfall amounts look light and will range from trace amounts and to maybe 1” as you get closer to I-20 corridor and points south.



Higher terrain in east Alabama could see 1-2” on average.



Areas north of I-20 will see amounts ranging from a ½ of an inch to 2-3” locally.



Best chance for a 3” amount sets up in Lamar, Winston, Marion, Cullman counties. This will be a fluffy snow and not the snowman making type.



Problems on the roads and treacherous conditions will linger at least through Wednesday morning and potentially longer. Temperatures will struggle to rise to the freezing mark on Wednesday.



Temperatures will be in the single digit and lower teens on Wednesday and Thursday morning.



We will rise above freezing on Thursday afternoon.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.











Back in the 60s by the weekend!















Tracking wintry weather on the way on WBRC Fox 6 News at noon,











Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist











jgilardi@wbrc.com - email











@jillgilardi -twitter











Jill Gilardi WBRC - Facebook









































