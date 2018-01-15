School Closings & Delays: Jan. 19th, 2018

Highs this afternoon finally have reached above freezing and the warming trend will continue through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall between 17 and 20 degrees Thursday night with clear skies.More >>
Highs this afternoon finally have reached above freezing and the warming trend will continue through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall between 17 and 20 degrees Thursday night with clear skies.More >>
Some schools have announced closings for Friday, January 19th.More >>
Some schools have announced closings for Friday, January 19th.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator. Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator. Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.More >>