Bananas Foster Coffee Cake

Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar
3 eggs
1 Tbsp vanilla extract or dark rum
2 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp table salt
1 1/2 cups very ripe mashed banana
1 cup whole buttermilk
Buttermilk Praline Glaze
Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease & flour 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans. Set aside. Cream the butter & the brown sugar with an electric stand mixer until light & airy, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs & mix just until the yellow disappears. Blend in the vanilla or the rum. Mix on Low speed until combined. Whisk together the flour, the baking soda, the cinnamon & the salt in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the bananas & the buttermilk beginning & ending with the flour mixture. Portion the batter between the pans & spread it to the edges. Drop them onto the counter top several times to settle the leavening for an even rise. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour & 10 minutes or until a wooden pick tests clean & the cakes pull away from the pan sides. Let stand 10 minutes & remove from pans. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Prepare the Buttermilk Praline Glaze as directed. Working quickly, drizzle the glaze over the cakes. Gently press the Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans over each cake. Let stand 1 hour or until the glaze sets before slicing with a serrated knife.
Buttermilk-Praline Glaze
makes enough for 2 loaves
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp whole buttermilk
1 Tbsp butter
1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar
Bring the brown sugar, the buttermilk & the butter to a boil in a 1 quart saucepan & cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat & let stand 4 minutes. Whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth. Use immediately.
Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans
makes about 1 cup
1 cup pecan halves, chopped
2 Tbsp melted butter
A pinch of kosher salt
4 tsp granulated sugar
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
Toss together the pecans & the butter in a small bowl. Spread the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan in a
single layer & sprinkle with the salt. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring halfway during the bake time, until fragrant & toasted.
Stir together the sugar & cinnamon in a small bowl. Toss the warm pecans into the mixture coating well. Spread the pecans on parchment paper. Cool completely.
