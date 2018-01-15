Bananas Foster Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar

3 eggs

1 Tbsp vanilla extract or dark rum

2 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp table salt

1 1/2 cups very ripe mashed banana

1 cup whole buttermilk

Buttermilk Praline Glaze

Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease & flour 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans. Set aside. Cream the butter & the brown sugar with an electric stand mixer until light & airy, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs & mix just until the yellow disappears. Blend in the vanilla or the rum. Mix on Low speed until combined. Whisk together the flour, the baking soda, the cinnamon & the salt in a small bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the bananas & the buttermilk beginning & ending with the flour mixture. Portion the batter between the pans & spread it to the edges. Drop them onto the counter top several times to settle the leavening for an even rise. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour & 10 minutes or until a wooden pick tests clean & the cakes pull away from the pan sides. Let stand 10 minutes & remove from pans. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Prepare the Buttermilk Praline Glaze as directed. Working quickly, drizzle the glaze over the cakes. Gently press the Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans over each cake. Let stand 1 hour or until the glaze sets before slicing with a serrated knife.

Buttermilk-Praline Glaze

makes enough for 2 loaves

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp whole buttermilk

1 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar

Bring the brown sugar, the buttermilk & the butter to a boil in a 1 quart saucepan & cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat & let stand 4 minutes. Whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth. Use immediately.

Cinnamon-Sugar Buttered Pecans

makes about 1 cup

1 cup pecan halves, chopped

2 Tbsp melted butter

A pinch of kosher salt

4 tsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

Toss together the pecans & the butter in a small bowl. Spread the mixture onto a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan in a

single layer & sprinkle with the salt. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring halfway during the bake time, until fragrant & toasted.

Stir together the sugar & cinnamon in a small bowl. Toss the warm pecans into the mixture coating well. Spread the pecans on parchment paper. Cool completely.

