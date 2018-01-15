Man, 42, killed in head-on vehicle collision in Trussville

One person has died in a head-on vehicle collision in Trussville.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Deerfoot Parkway near Northpark Church.

Trussville police say two vehicles were involved and 42-year-old Eleazar Nunez Aguirre was killed.

Two people from the second vehicle were taken to UAB Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

