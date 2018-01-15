MAX bus system offering free rides to Birmingham warming stations

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will offer free rides to warming stations in the city of Birmingham starting Monday.

Parker High School will open at 5 p.m. Monday and will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The MAX bus system will also offer free rides to the Boutwell auditorium on January 16 and January 17.

Be sure to check www.maxtransit.org for details as BJCTA will operate on a modified schedule (Saturday schedule) on January 15 in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.