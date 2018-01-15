FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Chance of snow Tuesday, then a hard freeze midweek

FIRST ALERT FOR SNOW IMPACTS TUESDAY: The new model data is still suggesting a period of light snow late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

This snow would occur in our area between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. but the impacts could linger into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will only top out in the 20s in many areas Tuesday, especially north of I-20 as a frigid arctic air mass settles in. Any precipitation that falls could easily cause trouble spots, especially Tuesday night as temperatures tumble into the teens. Forecast data suggests lighter snow totals, but given the high snow to liquid ratios, even minimal moisture would result in snow accumulations. So confidence levels are increasing in winter precipitation impacts on Tuesday.

We were tracking some light snow on radar overnight but the dry air was winning the battle and most of the snow was not reaching the ground. We should some clearing through this morning, with temperatures tumbling into the middle 20s early on. The MLK holiday is going to be a nice day, with highs in the low 50s; a great day to prepare for the next wintry blast on Tuesday.

THE DEEP FREEZE RETURNS: I’m concerned about dangerous wind chills, possibly as low as -5°F Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday, even with sunshine. Then expect another big temperature drop into the teens Wednesday night. So plan another long stretch of subfreezing temperatures for our area. The good news is that we will see a nice temperature rebound late in the week. The long range data has pushed back the next precipitation maker until Sunday and by then highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s.

