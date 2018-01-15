One in custody following early morning homicide in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

One in custody following early morning homicide in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A homicide is under investigation in Birmingham.

Capt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham police department says one person is in custody.

The victim was shot and killed in the 3600 block of 45th Avenue North early Monday morning.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

