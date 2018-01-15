Couple, 2 children escape Birmingham house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Couple, 2 children escape Birmingham house fire

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Park Avenue SW. 

There is heavy smoke and flames. A couple and their two children were able to safely get out.

