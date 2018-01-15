California highway to stay shut another week after mudslides

The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the community, killing at least 20 people and destroying at least 65 homes, officials say.More >>
Mudslides swept through Montecito, CA, Tuesday morning and killed 17 people.
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.
Marilyn Ramos was asleep in bed with her 3-year-old daughter, Kaelly Benitez, when the deadly mudslide came crashing through their Montecito rental home, carrying both to their deaths along with Kaelly's 10-year-old cousin.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
