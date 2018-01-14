Family: Birmingham man in medically induced coma because of flu

Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
The latest model data is still suggesting a period of light snow late Tuesday and Tuesday night. This snow would occur in our area between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. but the impacts could linger into Wednesday morning.More >>
The latest model data is still suggesting a period of light snow late Tuesday and Tuesday night. This snow would occur in our area between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. but the impacts could linger into Wednesday morning.More >>
We are eagerly awaiting new forecast data this evening that should give us a better idea on the chances for snow on Tuesday.More >>
We are eagerly awaiting new forecast data this evening that should give us a better idea on the chances for snow on Tuesday.More >>
Drunk driving is a gamble that can lead to injury or death for the person driving while intoxicated and for innocent drivers that share the road, but the risk could also soon include higher costs for those arrested and charged with the crime.More >>
Drunk driving is a gamble that can lead to injury or death for the person driving while intoxicated and for innocent drivers that share the road, but the risk could also soon include higher costs for those arrested and charged with the crime.More >>
Some forecast data continues to suggest a possibility of an accumulating snow event on Tuesday. The timing for this would be in the afternoon and evening, but given the frigid air that will accompany this system, there could be impacts lingering into Wednesday morning.More >>
Some forecast data continues to suggest a possibility of an accumulating snow event on Tuesday. The timing for this would be in the afternoon and evening, but given the frigid air that will accompany this system, there could be impacts lingering into Wednesday morning.More >>