FIRST ALERT update on Tuesday’s snow threat, hard freeze likely this week

We are eagerly awaiting new forecast data this evening that should give us a better idea on the chances for snow on Tuesday. The North American Model seems to be most robust with respect to measurable precipitation. But even with limited moisture, higher liquid to snow ratios could yield a quick dusting and light accumulations. Right now we don’t see the kind of system that will generate major accumulations but a half inch to inch of snow can’t be ruled out. The very cold air mass would yield higher snow/liquid ratios, basically meaning a slight increase in moisture could have a big impact on accumulation potential. Plus, with temps tumbling into the 20s, any precipitation would quickly freeze on bridges and roads. The big question right now is the amount of moisture with this system. Most often we see drier trends with these events in Alabama, but not always. That is why we want you to stay weather alert and be thinking about the possibility of winter weather impacts. The timing for this would be in the afternoon and evening, but given the frigid air that will accompany this system, there could be impacts lingering into Wednesday morning.

We’ve highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day. As mentioned earlier, this could certainly change. Winter weather forecasting is always challenging as the models struggle to resolve when or where snow may occur. At this stage, I wouldn’t worry too much about canceling any big plans you have for Tuesday, just in case the guidance trends for the better. Let’s wait on some more data to roll in this evening and tomorrow morning. However, I would at-least be thinking about the possibility of needing to make some schedule adjustments if there are no big changes in the forecast. We will have plenty of updates beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

ANOTHER DEEP FREEZE ARRIVES: You can expect another light freeze for tonight, with sunshine and highs nearing 50 for the big MLK Holiday. Tomorrow is going to be one of the nicest days of the week. The next arctic blast arrives on Tuesday, with temperatures tumbling into the single digits and teens Wednesday morning. I’m concerned about dangerous wind chills, possibly as low as -5 Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday, even with sunshine. Then expect another big temperature drop into the teens Wednesday night. So plan another long stretch of subfreezing temperatures for our area. The good news is that we will see a nice temperature rebound late in the week. The long range data has pushed back the next precipitation maker until Sunday and by then highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. I will also have additional details on this system in my forecast later this evening.

