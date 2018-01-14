Bama OC Brian Daboll leaving Tuscaloosa for the Buffalo Bills

It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.

After helping lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl championship in early 2017 as their tight ends coach, he left to become OC for Nick Saban and the Tide.

Daboll's departure now leaves Bama coach Nick Saban with two big holes in his coaching staff. Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has now left the team after being named Tennessee's head coach back in December.

Before coming to Alabama, Daboll had 17 years of experience coaching in the NFL. He spent 11 years at New England under head coach Bill Belichick where he was part of the coaching staff collecting 5 Super Bowl rings.

He also has four years of NFL OC experience in Cleveland, Miami, and Kansas City.

"We are excited to hire Brian as our offensive coordinator and welcome him back to western New York. I know how much this area means to him. He is a good coach and a good teacher and has been a part of winning programs in the NFL and college," said Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.

Bama Head Coach Nick Saban released the following statement about the departure of Daboll:

Brian did a tremendous job for us this past season at Alabama, and I know he will do a great job for the Buffalo Bills. He is an outstanding coach and coordinator who put us in position to be successful each week. We appreciate all that he did in terms of his time and his dedication in contributing to the success we had this season. We wish Brian, his wife Beth, and their entire family all the best.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.