FIRST ALERT Update on Tuesday’s snow potential and Arctic blast

Some forecast data continues to suggest a possibility of an accumulating snow event on Tuesday. The timing for this would be in the afternoon and evening, but given the frigid air that will accompany this system, there could be impacts lingering into Wednesday morning.

The big question right now is the amount of moisture with this system. The North American Model seems to be most robust with respect to measurable precipitation. But even with limited moisture, higher liquid to snow ratios could yield a quick dusting and light accumulations. Right now we don’t see the kind of system that will generate major accumulations but a half inch to inch of snow can’t be ruled out. Of-course if the data trends in a direction suggesting more moisture, we could see higher amounts.

The snow is expected to develop in a large trough axis on the backside of another arctic front. So temperatures will be taking a big dive into the 20s Tuesday evening, with lows in the single digits and teens by Wednesday morning. Any precipitation that forms and reaches the surface in this environment, even with light accumulations, would easily cause trouble spots on the roadways.

Therefore, we’ve highlighted Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day. As I mentioned yesterday, this could certainly change as newer data arrives and it wouldn’t shock me if the data trends drier, which is often the case around here. As you know winter weather forecasting is always super challenging as the models struggle to resolve when or where snow may occur.

At this stage, I wouldn’t worry too much about changing any big plans you have for Tuesday, just in case the guidance trends for the better. Let’s wait on some more data to roll in this evening and tomorrow morning. However, I would be thinking about the possibility of needing to make some schedule adjustments, especially if there are no big changes in the forecast data between now and tomorrow afternoon.

ANOTHER DEEP FREEZE ARRIVES: You can expect another light freeze for tonight, with sunshine and highs nearing 50º for the big MLK Holiday. Tomorrow is going to be one of the nicest days of the week. The next arctic blast arrives on Tuesday, with temperatures tumbling into the single digits and teens Wednesday morning. I’m concerned about dangerous wind chills, possibly as low as -5ºF Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday, even with sunshine. Then expect another big temperature drop into the teens Wednesday night. So plan another long stretch of subfreezing temperatures for our area. The good news is that we will see a nice temperature rebound late in the week. The long range data has pushed back the next precipitation maker until Sunday and by then, highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. I will also have additional details on this system in my forecast later this evening.

