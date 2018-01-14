FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday for snow potential

After a cold beginning to the second half of the weekend, a bit of a warm-up can be expected beginning this afternoon. However, a couple of weather disturbances swinging across the northern half of the region will produce a few more clouds, possibly even a flurry across our northern counties later tonight. Temperatures start in the 22-24 degree range early Monday but should recover MLK day to around 50, perhaps a degree or two warmer.

Forecast models continue to peak some interest as a large Arctic air mass plunges south Tuesday but the latest predictions slow the progress of the accompanying cold front. There still doesn't appear to be a great deal of moisture associated with the frontal passage but with the slower movement could come a better chance for moisture. If there is enough lift provided by the front, with the added moisture snow chances could go up.

In summary, we could be on the verge of a significant snow event especially considering temperatures will be near freezing so we are calling for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day on Tuesday.

At this moment, forecasts are still for snowfall amounts up to 1/2 inch north and west of I-59 with only a trace of snow to the south. Any increase in moisture could mean more snow.

Snow potential ends Wednesday morning but brutal cold follows with the potential for wind gusts up to 20 mph and air temperatures ranging from 10-25 degrees, we could experience wind chills as low as 5 below zero in northern counties. Afternoon temperatures will probably remain below freezing for a large portion of the area and another cold night will follow Wednesday night with temperatures back in the teens by sunrise Thursday morning.

A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon and will continue into the beginning of next weekend. Precipitation chances remain limited for the period.

