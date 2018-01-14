Alabama college cuts ribbon on facility for adapted athletes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a $10-million facility that will house adapted athletes.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the 27,036-square-foot Stran-Hardin Arena includes competition space for the men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams and locker room, training, storage and office space for all the program's coaches and students. The facility will be home of the University of Alabama Adapted Athletic program, which was started in 2003.

The ceremony was held in front of the facility on the south side of the UA Student Recreation Center Wednesday with athletes, alumni and university officials along with Margaret Stran and Brent Hardin, the founders of the program.

The program plans to have its first wheelchair basketball home games and an alumni celebration in the new arena on Jan. 20.

