One dead after fire, cause of death unknown

We could be on the verge of a significant snow event especially considering temperatures will be near freezing so we are calling for a FIRST ALERT Weather Day on Tuesday.
Eutaw police are investigating a death at the Eutaw National Guard Armory around 2 am Sunday morning.
Homewood police and fire department responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Shades View Terrace around 4:55 Saturday morning.
Cold air and high pressure remain in place this morning with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures compared to yesterday highs on Sunday than compared to Saturday.
Fairfield is back open for business. The city council met Saturday in an emergency called meeting where councilors unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.
