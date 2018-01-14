One dead after fire, cause of death unknown

Homewood police and fire department responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Shades View Terrace around 4:55 Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Jon Carr, once the fire was out, officers discovered a male in the property. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

The victim's name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

