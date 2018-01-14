Man, 27, dies in Homewood apartment fire

A 27-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Homewood early Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner identifies the victim as Barry Winfield Blankenship.

Homewood police and fire department responded to the fire call at Shades Cliff Terrace around 4:58 a.m.

According to Sgt. Jon Carr, once the fire was out, officers discovered a male in the property. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

