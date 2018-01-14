Man, 27, dies in Homewood apartment fire

Detectives with the Midfield Police Department are investigating a robbery that occurred on Jan. 15 around 8:30 p.m. at the Subway in Midfield.More >>
One person has died in a head-on collision in Trussville.More >>
We often hear about smoke detectors and space heaters when it comes to fire safety. According to firefighters, both of those appeared to play a role when a Tuscaloosa house caught fire early Tuesday.More >>
HARD FREEZE WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING! First Alert for dangerous cold to persist and icy roads, especially south of I-20 and in shady areas.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Homewood died in an apartment fire early Saturday morning.More >>
