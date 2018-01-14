One dead after motorcycle club event, multiple injured

Eutaw police are investigating a death at the Eutaw National Guard Armory around 2 am Sunday morning.

According to Eutaw Police Chief Derek Coleman, the Sin City motorcycle club was hosting an event at the armory. A shooting occurred which left 5 or 6 people with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Greene County Coroner Ron Smith says the names of the victims will not be released until their families have been notified.

SBI agents with the ALEA are currently investigating.

Check back for more updates.

