Fred: A frigid Sunday morning

Cold air and high pressure remain in place this morning with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures compared to yesterday highs on Sunday than compared to Saturday. Temperatures will generally range from 40-45 with lighter but still northerly winds. One weather disturbance will spread a few clouds from Missouri and Arkansas but the air remains dry across Alabama which limits the chance for precipitation reaching the surface through tonight. Winds will shift and come from the west and southwest by tomorrow bringing a much warmer afternoon with highs around 50. An Arctic front will drive south Tuesday bringing the potential for snow just behind the front. Any precipitation which falls does appear to be in the form of temperature profiles snow. Still moisture will be limited although a system like this could produce 1-2 inches of snow but there's still a chance snowfall totals could be very limited.

At the moment, it appears accumulations are expected to be less than one inch. More on the snowfall potential as the system develops. Any snow which occurs will be over by sunrise Wednesday only to be followed by brutally cold temperatures accompanied by winds which may gust up to 20 mph which will combine with temperatures which will fall into the 10-20 degree range which could produce wind chills as low as 5-below. Afternoon temperatures will probably remain below freezing for much of the area. This will be followed by another cold night with temperatures falling back into the teens overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures should recover to the 40-45 degree range as a warmer wind flow develops for the end of the work week.

