Police investigating shooting at Birmingham home

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say they're investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of 16th Avenue North.

We're told the victim, who has not been identified, was shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We also understand shots were fired into the residence at that address and into a vehicle.

