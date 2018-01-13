Ingram, Sexton led Alabama past LSU 74-66

By BRETT MARTEL

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Dazon Ingram had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Alabama defeated LSU 74-66 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 15 points for Alabama (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference), which won a league game on the road for the first time in three tries this season.

Sexton, who came in averaging a team-leading 19.5 points, was the apparent focal point of LSU's defensive strategy and had to work for everything he got. He made only 4 of 16 shots and turned the ball over nine times, but also hit all six of his free throws, including two with 1:10 following a technical on combustible LSU coach Will Wade.

Tremont Waters made five 3-pointeers and finished with 19 for LSU (11-5, 2-2), which has lost its first two league games at home, the other against No. 21 Kentucky.

Aaron Epps scored 14 points and Duop Reath scored 12 for LSU, which had one of its worst shooting nights this season.

Wade received his technical foul when he made contact with an official during a prolonged rant that began when Waters made an awkward, leaping steal by pinning the ball between his hand and his leg. Officials called it a kicked ball, returning possession to Alabama. His face turning red, Wade slammed the scorers' table with both hands several times and yelled at officials while Alabama capitalized with Ingram's dunk to make it 66-58 with 1:22 to go.

Alabama began to pull away early in the second half with seven straight points on Sexton's jumper, Ingram's layup and John Petty's 3, which made it 45-36.

The lead grew to 15 when Alex Reese's 3 and Herbert Jones' jumper made it 58-43 with 7:31 to go.

Both teams shot poorly in the first half, when neither team led by more than five.

The Tigers took that lead on an unusual play in which Daryl Edwards deflected Reese's pass. Instead of going out of bounds, the ball deflected off of an official and bounced back to Edwards, who was able to race into the clear for a breakaway dunk to make it 23-18.

Alabama remained close, however, and moved in front 32-30 on Jones' 3 with 2:37 to go in the half, and neither team scored again before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Starting 6-foot-9 forward Donta Hall missed his first game of the season as he recovers from wrist surgery, leaving the Crimson Tide without a player who averages 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. Daniel Giddens, a 6-11 sophomore transfer from Ohio State, started in his spot. Giddens had only two points and two rebounds in eight minutes, but the Tide received steady play from four reserves, none of whom had fewer than five points. In all, Alabama reserves outscored LSU's 28-11.

LSU: While the Tigers entered the game leading the SEC with a field goal percentage of 50.3, they looked uncomfortable shooting against Alabama most of the night. LSU finished shooting 40.4 percent (21 of 52), allowing Alabama to slowly build a double-digit, second-half lead. That proved too much for the Tigers to overcome with their second-lowest scoring total this season.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to against rival Auburn on Wednesday night.

LSU hosts Georgia on Tuesday night.

A previous version of this story incorrectly listed Ingram with 16 points and Sexton with 18 points.

