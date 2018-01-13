Homicide investigation underway in Calera - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway in Calera

CALERA, AL (WBRC) -

The Calera Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Saturday morning.

Police say the body of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West was found in the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

West's death is currently being treated as a homicide.

Since police are still investigating the case, no other details are available at this time.

