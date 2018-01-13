Mercer gets 1st league win, dominating Samford 81-50

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Ria'n Holland had 23 points and Stephon Jelks added 13 with 11 rebounds as Mercer won its first Southern Conference game in dominating fashion, thumping Samford 81-50 on Saturday afternoon.

Holland was 6 of 10, making four from distance, for 18 points in the first half as Mercer (8-9, 1-3) sprinted to a 44-16 halftime advantage. Samford was just 5 of 21 (24 percent) from the floor in the half. Mercer shot 47 percent (16-34) in the first half and finished hitting 31 of 64 attempts.

Samford (7-11, 3-2) improved to shoot 32 percent for the game.

Mercer romped to a 12-0 lead and was up 29-7 with 6:48 remaining in the first period.

Demetre Rivers added 11 points with five assists and Desmond Ringer added eight points with 11 rebounds as Mercer won the rebound battle 43-26.

Triston Chambers and Justin Coleman led Samford with 11 and 10 points respectively.

