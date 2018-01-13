Homicide investigation underway near Bessemer

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon near Bessemer

Deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Gary Avenue near the intersection of Lakeshore Parkway and Highway 150.

When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died from his wounds.

After their initial investigation, deputies say the victim and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house when a man walked up to the vehicle and began firing. That suspect fled the scene on foot. The woman was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.