FIRST ALERT: Snow possible Tuesday, deep freeze follows

Temperatures Saturday have struggled to reach the freezing mark across our area and the sky is also beginning to clear, so the stage is set for a hard freeze overnight. Lows will range from low teens to the north to upper teens further south.

On Sunday, we will have a nice temperature recovery with highs in the low 40s and a good supply of sunshine. A disturbance in the northwest flow could squeeze out a few snow flurries Sunday evening. Nothing major is expected as the drier air is expected to win out, with lows back in the 20s tomorrow night.

Then our attention quickly turns to the next surge of frigid air that will arrive on Tuesday. MLK Day will be partly to mostly sunny and milder, with highs near 50. However, on Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the 30s during the day as another arctic air mass arrives. Forecast data suggests moisture will also continue to overrun the state, resulting in a good chance of snow for our area. Moisture amounts appear to be on the lower end of the scale, but given the very cold nature of the air mass, even small amounts of moisture could yield high liquid to snow ratios. This would mean even a small amount of moisture could easily lead to snowfall accumulations. For example, just a tenth of an inch of liquid precipitation could result in 1” to 2” snowfall accumulations.

This would also result in some icy roadway conditions if this forecast doesn’t change. The primary impacts would occur during the day and evening on Tuesday. In fact, lows will tumble into the teens and single digits Tuesday night so any lingering moisture may also cause issues Wednesday morning.

This outlook could certainly change but given the model consistency we want to First Alert you on this increasing potential. Stay weather alert and be sure to check your WBRC First Alert Weather App for additional updates as we continue to fine tune yet another challenging winter weather forecast.

ANOTHER HARD FREEZE DEVELOPS: Frigid arctic air will spill into the state for Wednesday, with temperatures mostly topping out in the 20s. The hard freeze will linger into Thursday morning as lows tumble into the teens again. So if you’ve removed the covers from outside faucets, make sure those covers are back on for the upcoming cold blast. Highs will rebound into the 40s for Thursday and Friday but we are seeing some indications another low pressure system will track to our south late in the week.

We could have another wintry mix on the front end of this system as we transition into a milder setup for next weekend. This will mostly result in scattered showers by late Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday as lows tumble into the 40s. However, on the front end of this system, there could be a mixture of sleet or freezing rain in some locations, only if the moisture arrives early Friday morning. We will have a much better understanding on this particular setup as newer data arrives.

If you haven’t taken down the Christmas Lights yet, I would take full advantage of Sunday and especially MLK Day. Another wintry blast is on the way and its certainly going to be another interesting week weather-wise.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.