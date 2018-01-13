NFL divisional playoffs kick off with doubleheader

By The Associated Press



The NFL divisional playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader starting in Philadelphia where the Eagles (13-3) are the first No. 1 seed to enter their first postseason game as an underdog against the Atlanta Falcons.

The sixth-seeded Falcons (11-6) beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in a wild-card game last week, slightly erasing the sting of their Super Bowl loss to New England. Atlanta is a 3-point favorite because Philadelphia is missing MVP candidate Carson Wentz. Nick Foles makes his fourth start.

The nightcap features the AFC's top seed, the New England Patriots (13-3), and the No. 5 seed Tennessee Titans (10-7) at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

If Philadelphia wins, it will host the New Orleans-Minnesota winner next Sunday. If Atlanta wins, it will play the NFC championship game on the road at the Saints or Vikings.

The Titans-Patriots winner will play the Jaguars-Steelers winner next Sunday in the AFC title game.

