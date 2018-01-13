Birmingham to open warming stations starting Sunday

The City of Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools will be opening a warming station at Parker High School's gym on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15.

The warming station will move to the Boutwell Auditorium on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Both warming stations will be open from 5 pm til 9 am.

The City of Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools has partnered with One Roof, an agency that serves the homeless, to make the warming stations available for those without shelter.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.