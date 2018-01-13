Fred's FIRST ALERT for flurries Sunday then Tuesday snow

As the area of low pressure pulls north and east and high pressure builds over the region, winds will remain strong today making it feel even colder than our 35-degree forecast high. These gusty northerly winds will continue to pump dry, cold air into the area. The cloud deck will continue to erode across Central Alabama but temperatures will struggle to even reach 35 in most areas. High pressure to the north will be centered over the Ohio Valley tonight and with mostly clear skies and cold northerly winds. Lows will range from 19-21 with wind chill values in the teens and even some single digit temperatures by sunrise Sunday morning. A cold air mass and the ridge of high pressure will remain anchored over the region Sunday but we may see afternoon temperatures warm a few degrees above Saturday highs. Winds will also be lighter but the northerly wind flow will continue for the first part of the day before the air falls calm late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. A weak weather disturbance to the north and west will bring more clouds and the possibility for precipitation to Missouri and Arkansas but the air will remain mostly dry at the surface across Alabama virtually eliminating precipitation chances here, although areas to the north including Cullman could see a few flurries Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. A brief warm-up begins Monday with winds becoming more west and southwesterly and afternoon highs will top out around 50.

Tuesday we see another shift in the weather pattern as an area of Arctic air plunges south and the potential is increasing for snow just behind the front. Ahead of the front winds, at the surface over the Western Gulf of Mexico will shuttle moisture north across most of the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall to the 22-30 degree range as the snow begins falling and some forecast models suggest one to two inches of snow could fall and temperatures will be more than cold enough for significant impacts to roadways. Slight changes in the weather conditions could mean anything from no precipitation to a high-impact event. Although snowfall totals are expected to be an inch or less, any snow which falls is likely to stick due to the cold conditions. Snow chances taper off Tuesday night and come to an end by Wednesday and will be followed by brutal cold settling in across the region. Sustained winds with gusts up to 20 mph will combine with air temperatures of 10-20 degrees to produce wind chills as low as minus five degrees. Afternoon temperatures will probably remain below freezing for the northern half of our area, followed by another very cold night with temperatures still in the teens by sunrise Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will recover a bit to around 40-43 degrees Thursday afternoon as slightly warmer air moves back across the region. By Friday we see an afternoon high near 50. Can't wait!

