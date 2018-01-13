Alabama judge to decide dispute over Confederate memorial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The fate of a Confederate monument in downtown Birmingham won't be decided for months.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo has scheduled a hearing for April 13 on a state lawsuit challenging the city's decision to shroud the stone obelisk in plywood.

The judge's decision comes after the state attorney general's office and the city filed a document agreeing to certain facts about the case. That includes the history of the 113-year-old memorial and its location in a downtown park.

The city built a plywood structure to hide inscriptions on the base of the monument amid national protests over Confederate memorials. The state filed suit claiming the move violates a new state law that bars the removal or alteration of historic monuments.

The plywood structure can remain until the hearing.

