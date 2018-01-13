Reuben Foster of the SF 49ers arrested in Tuscaloosa

San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday night.

According to Tuscaloosa police, officers encountered Foster near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Oscar Baxter Drive.

Foster was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He has bonded out of Tuscaloosa County Jail.

The San Francisco 49ers released the following statement:

“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts.”

