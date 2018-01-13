Fred: Cold, dry air returns

Dry air has moved into the region ending our lingering chance for snow flurries with gradual clearing to follow and sunshine returning by this afternoon. Today's highs will be within a degree or two of 35 with lows tonight around 20. Cold air northwesterly winds will bring wind chill values to the teens and it will feel even colder through the afternoon. While we`ll have sunshine, the cold air invasion will continue through the weekend barely breaking 40 and lows near 20. There will be a brief break from the extreme cold Monday with highs around 50.

The warm-up will be followed by another shot of cold Canadian air and there could even be enough moisture along the Arctic front Tuesday to bring a slight chance for light snow across the entire area. The reinforcing shot of cold air will likely drop temperatures into the teens Wednesday morning with winds around 10 mph making it feel even colder! Wind chill values will drop to near or possibly below zero across the entire area. Another cold night will follow Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more lows in the teens to near 20.

