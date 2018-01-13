Birmingham officer grazed by bullet in the face

A Birmingham police officer was grazed by a bullet in the face around 3 am Saturday morning. He is currently at UAB Hospital and will be released later Saturday morning.

According to Captain Sean Edwards, a civilian was also shot in the buttocks and is in okay condition.

The shooting took place in the 2500 block of 16th Street North.

Officers are actively searching for a suspect.

It is unknown at this time what transpired before the shooting.

