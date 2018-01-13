Man kills mother after dispute over video game headset, police say

The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said. (Source: KCRA/CNN)

MODESTO, CA (KCRA/CNN) - A man shot and killed his 68-year-old mother Friday after losing a video game, according to police.

Investigators with the Ceres Police Department said Matthew Nicholson, 28, was alone in his room late Thursday when he started yelling angrily after losing a video game.

His mother Lydia Nicholson came up to check on him and an argument ensued.

"He came out yelling something about 'my headset is broken' or something about the headset being broken and then grabbed a gun and started shooting," said Sgt. Greg Yotsuya of the Ceres Police Department.

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling.

A fourth struck his mother in the head killing her.

"My mom was a wonderful person who loved her children,” said Autumn White, Matthew Nicholson’s sister. “This house has always been open to friends and family and it's always been a family atmosphere."

Lydia Nicholson worked and volunteered in local schools.

Neighbors said the family was friendly. The murder, surreal.

Police say the suspect's father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son.

Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative's home in Riverbank, CA.

Officers spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what drove Nicholson to kill his own mother.

Nicholson is facing murder charges and is being held at the Stanislaus County jail.

