Clinics to stay open over MLK weekend to help with widespread flu

The Alabama Public Health Department has asked clinics all over the state to consider extending hours over the weekend and on MLK Day so you have somewhere to go if you need medical attention because of the flu.

Here are the ones that we know are staying open so far:

American Family Care: Select locations will be open over the weekend and on the MLK holiday.

MedHelp: Open Saturday 8am-6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm, and MLK 8am-8pm

All UAB Clinics: Open over the weekend and MLK.

St. Vincent’s Urgent Care: Saturday and Sunday 9am-6pm and MLK 9am-9pm

