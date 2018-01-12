Pell City police warn of armed robberies by driver of stolen pickup

Authorities in Pell City are asking folks in their city and neighboring areas to be aware of robberies they say are taking place related to the driver of a stolen truck out of Georgia.

Police say two robberies have happened in Lincoln and one in Pell City.

They say masked suspects are driving a stolen truck from Georgia. The truck is identified as a green 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. It has 'Southway Contracted' on each side and the rear window of the truck.

Police say the drivers are hitting the rear of vehicles before robbing the driver and passengers of the cars they hit.

You're told to use caution if you see a vehicle matching that description and call 911 to report them because they say the suspects are armed.

