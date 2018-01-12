FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Cold weekend ahead

Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night, breezy, and feeling about 10 degrees colder than thermometer readings.

Gusty winds prevail through Saturday afternoon and that will cause the 30s to feel like 20s. We will start off mainly cloudy and finish mainly clear.

The winds die down some but will still make temperatures in the teens feel like single digits by Sunday morning. Temperatures improve on Sunday afternoon and top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s under sunny skies.

MLK Day starts off cold and in the lower 20s and finishes in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A FIRST ALERT remains for a chance of light snow on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Long range models both indicate this chance though one model is a little drier than the other. Either way, if we get light snow it would be enough to cause travel issues because colder air will be rushing in as it falls. The best chance right now looks to set up after dark which increases the risk for icy roads. Areas south of I-20 could see the brunt of this light dose. For now we are forecasting a 40% chance for light snow. Check back for updates as we fine tune this forecast over the weekend.

An even colder round of Arctic air settles in by Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will plummet to the single digits and teens next Wednesday and Thursday morning. A quick turnaround is likely though by the end of next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.