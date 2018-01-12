Flu patients struggling to get well

"It feels Iike I’ve been hit by a truck." That’s the sentiment of Angela Franklin, a Birmingham woman currently battling the flu.

State doctors are calling Alabama's flu outbreak a "crisis situation."

And Angela Franklin is just one of its many victims.

She says she felt bad earlier this week and thought it was bronchitis. She started taking antibiotics and felt better until Thursday morning.

That's when Franklin says she woke up feeling horrible with a fever so she went and got tested and the news was confirmed.

She was diagnosed with Type B of the flu.

That's different from the highly contagious H3N2 strain that is affecting so many.

But she says it doesn’t matter. She feels just as bad.

"I don't think I've been this sick in a long time. I don't know if I've ever been this sick. I remember having the flu. It was a very, very long time ago - like 1998, 1999. It's been a long time. I don't remember feeling this bad, honesty," Franklin says.

Angela has started on Tamiflu. She's also a mom and says her two kids have started taking Tamiflu. She says they don't understand why they have to take it, but she says if they felt like she did, they'd definitely understand the point.

