UPDATE: Suspects in Holly Pond shooting have been captured

San Francisco 49ers' lineback Reuben Foster was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday night.More >>
San Francisco 49ers' lineback Reuben Foster was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday night.More >>
As the area of low pressure pulls north and east and high pressure builds over the region, winds will remain strong today making it feel even colder than our 35-degree forecast high.More >>
As the area of low pressure pulls north and east and high pressure builds over the region, winds will remain strong today making it feel even colder than our 35-degree forecast high.More >>
The City of Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools will be opening a warming station at Parker High School's gym on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15.More >>
The City of Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools will be opening a warming station at Parker High School's gym on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15.More >>
According to Captain Sean Edwards, a Birmingham police officer was shot in the face around 3 am Saturday morning.More >>
According to Captain Sean Edwards, a Birmingham police officer was shot in the face around 3 am Saturday morning.More >>
Dry air has moved into the region ending our lingering chance for snow flurries with gradual clearing to follow and sunshine returning by this afternoon.More >>
Dry air has moved into the region ending our lingering chance for snow flurries with gradual clearing to follow and sunshine returning by this afternoon.More >>