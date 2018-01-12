UPDATE: Manhunt continues in Cullman Co. for two suspects who fled residence during questioning

Authorities in Cullman County are searching for two suspects they say fled a residence with at least one child after being questioned by authorities Friday afternoon.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry addressed the situation during a press conference Friday evening discussing the events that happened throughout the day.

Gentry says deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office were following up on a burglary that happened earlier in the day Friday.

Deputies were speaking to a suspect identified as Tei Ti Taimi at a residence in the Holly Pond/Walker area. During their discussion with him, deputies say Taimi barricaded himself in the residence and began making threats against the law enforcement officers talking with him.

A short time later, deputies say Taimi and another unidentifed male suspect rammed a vehicle through the garage door of the residence hitting officer's vehicles.

At the same time, police say a firearm was brandished by one of the suspects.

"The officer was not hurt. We have been making contact with the suspect. He has talked fine, so we do not believe that anyone was struck," said Sheriff Gentry.

No details about who specifically fired a weapon.

A short pursuit began, but deputies say they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle about ten minutes after they fled the residence.

Deputies say they later received word that the suspects wrecked that automobile and fled.

Sheriff's deputies say they are in contact with the suspect via a family member and are working to get him to turn himself in.

Taimi, according to authorities, has been arrested previously on burglary charges.

If you spot the suspects, you are asked to avoid them and call 911 immediately. Officials believe they are armed.

Because there was an officer involved shooting, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate that aspect of this investigation.

