Suspects in Holly Pond shooting have been captured, charged

Tei Ti Taimi and Jason Stevens, the two suspects wanted in an officer involved shooting Friday night in Holly Pond, have been captured. Both suspects were taken into custody on Highway 91.

Taimi has been charged with failure to appear on two burglary charges, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. Stevens is charged with criminal mischief, three reckless endangerment charges, attempt to elude, and endangering the welfare of a child.

We're told other charges may be pending. Both of the men are being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office were following up on a burglary that happened earlier in the day Friday.

Deputies were speaking to Taimi at a residence in the Holly Pond/Walker area. During their discussion with him, deputies say Taimi barricaded himself in the residence and began making threats against the law enforcement officers talking with him.

A short time later, deputies say Taimi and Stevens rammed a vehicle through the garage door of the residence hitting officer's vehicles.

At the same time, police say a firearm was brandished by one of the suspects.

"The officer was not hurt. We have been making contact with the suspect. He has talked fine, so we do not believe that anyone was struck," said Sheriff Gentry.

No details about who specifically fired a weapon.

A short pursuit began, but deputies say they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle about ten minutes after they fled the residence.

Deputies say they later received word that the suspects wrecked that automobile and fled.

Taimi, according to authorities, has been arrested previously on burglary charges.

Because there was an officer involved shooting, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate that aspect of this investigation.

