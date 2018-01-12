Suspects in Holly Pond shooting have been captured, charged

Temperatures Saturday have struggled to reach the freezing mark across our area and the sky is also beginning to clear, so the stage is set for a hard freeze overnight. Lows will range from low teens to the north to upper teens further south.More >>
Tei Ti Taimi and Jason Stevens, the two suspects wanted in an officer involved shooting Friday night in Holly Pond, have been captured. Both suspects were taken into custody on Highway 91.More >>
San Francisco 49ers' lineback Reuben Foster was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday night.More >>
As the area of low pressure pulls north and east and high pressure builds over the region, winds will remain strong today making it feel even colder than our 35-degree forecast high.More >>
The City of Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools will be opening a warming station at Parker High School's gym on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15.More >>
