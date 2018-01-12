Tuscaloosa YMCA fundraiser to be held Sunday in honor of MLK, Jr.

As events draw closer in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Tuscaloosa's Benjamin Barnes Branch of the YMCA is continuing a fundraiser. Some believe the late civil rights leader would be proud of it.



"We figured this was ideal in honor of his name and also to do something that goes along with his ambition and his desire for philanthropy," said Lakeda Smith.



Smith, Executive Director of the Benjamin Barnes Branch, said their annual Youth First Campaign kicks off on the Sunday before King's Holiday is recognized nationally.



This year, they hope to raise a minimum of $10,000 to put towards scholarships for kids.



"They're learning here on the academics, and they're being part of so many things that shape them holistically," Smith added.



That money allows kids to pay fees associated with activities at the Y, like after school programs, literacy camps and other programs.



"Yes we do need the money for financial needs. But we also have deserving children who just need an avenue, a place to be exposed that we consider makes you a productive citizen," Smith continued.

The fundraiser is set for Sunday, Jan. 14 at Elizabeth Baptist in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m.

