FIRST ALERT: The cold feel will intensify through the night

Rain, sleet and snow showers will remain possible through the early evening hours for areas north of I-20 and west of I-65, primarily.



The chance for slick spots is low but can’t be ruled out completely in Marion and Winston counties, so just travel slower than normal if wintry precipitation is falling, especially over bridges and overpasses.



Gusty winds remain through tomorrow and that will create feels-like temperatures in the teens tonight and 20s tomorrow.



Clouds linger through Saturday morning and then we will see late day sunshine and temperatures rising into the middle 30s.



The winds relax by Sunday morning and that will allow the air to cool into the teens. Sunshine will help boost temperatures to around 40 degrees during the afternoon hours.



MLK Day starts off cold and in the lower 20s and finishes in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



***FIRST ALERT for light snow on Tuesday!!!*** Model data is starting to come together now and both models show a band of light snow moving across Alabama on Tuesday afternoon and evening along with falling temperatures.



Road issues are possible and as another round of Arctic air settles in by Wednesday morning, any fallen precipitation will ice over. It’s too early to discuss possible amounts and the timing could change, so keep checking back with us through the weekend.



Temperatures will plummet to the single digits and teens next Wednesday and Thursday morning.



A quick turnaround is likely though by the end of next week.



