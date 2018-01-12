Residents at odds over keeping Cardiff a town

Rain, sleet and snow showers will remain possible through the early evening hours for areas north of I-20 and west of I-65, primarily.More >>
Cardiff is the smallest town in Jefferson County and the seventh smallest in Alabama. The last census counted 55 residents - that's now down to about 47.More >>
Some Minor High School students once again will not be taking the day off for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Instead they will take part in a day of service, picking up trash along Minor Parkway.More >>
Authorities say a missing Bessemer man has been found and he is safe.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a teenager from Gordo.More >>
