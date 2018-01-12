Minor HS students to help clean up trash on MLK holiday

Some Minor High School students once again will not be taking the day off for the Martin Luther King Holiday.



Instead they will take part in a day of service, picking up trash along Minor Parkway.

This week, the Jefferson County Commission recognized Minor High School and Middle School along with Oak Grove High School and Rock Mountain Lakes Community for their past effort to clean up parts of the county.

A teacher at Minor says the students realize they are needed to help keep the county litter-free.

“That first time the trash was more than they could pick up in one day. That is what stirred them on because after one week we saw the trash again," Kenna Allen, a Minor teacher said.



Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said the county has added litter crews, but they will still need hundreds of volunteers to continue the litter cleanup to keep county free of trash.

