Crash claims life of Gordo teenager

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a teenager from Gordo.

The 17-year-old was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra when she left the road and hit a tree around 10 p.m. January 11. The crash happened on Alabama 17 near the 216 mile marker, five miles north of Reform.

The teenager was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where she died a short time later.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

