Realizing the Dream events run Friday through Monday in Tuscaloosa

Realizing the Dream events, which celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., begin Friday in Tuscaloosa. Those events include sold-out appearances by actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover and gospel duo Mary Mary.

Danny Glover will be the Legacy Awards Banquet speaker Friday evening at The University of Alabama's Bryant Conference Center.

Mary Mary will be the featured act for the Realizing the Dream Concert Sunday evening at UA's Moody Music Concert Hall.



The Realizing the Dream Art Walk, which is a new addition to the annual weekend of events, is scheduled for Saturday at Stillman College, Noon to 3 p.m., at the Education Building Exhibit Hall. The art walk is free and open to the public. It will feature African American history art from various collections, as well as art from Stillman College students.



The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will sponsor Unity Day activities Monday. The Unity Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Dr. Joseph Scrivner, pastor at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, will be the speaker. Tickets are available at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home and at the door for $12 each.

A screening of the documentary “Tell Them We are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities” is scheduled for 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.



The Unity Day March begins at noon from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.



The annual Mass Rally begins at 6 p.m. at First African Baptist Church.



Realizing the Dream Through Service to Others is the theme of this year’s events. The events are hosted by The University of Alabama, Stillman College, Shelton State Community College and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.



