Alabama coach's playbook stolen before title game

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) - A backpack containing the playbook for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team was stolen prior to the College Football Playoff championship, a game Bama won, 26-23.

Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

Police said he was in a hotel meeting room Saturday afternoon with several other Alabama staff members, discussing game strategy. The police report said he sat his backpack down that contained the game day playbook, his cell phone, laptop, passport and $1,300 in cash.

Someone stole it, and a surveillance photo shows the suspected thief wearing the backpack.

"It's definitely bad," said Bobby Val, a fan. "One shouldn't do it, and I believe Georgians wouldn't do it."

Police aren't sure who did it. Alabama officials Thursday were not aware someone stole the bag with the playbook in it.

In response to a copy of the Atlanta police report, they quickly said "no comment."

