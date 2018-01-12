Man killed in Walker Co. electrical incident identified

Authorities in Walker County are investigating a deadly electrical incident.

It happened Friday morning in Nauvoo on Nauvoo Road. A burned RV was on the scene.

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick identified the victim as 42-year-old James Spencer.

Vick says Spencer's likely cause of death was cardiac arrest due to electrocution.

Authorities say Spencer and another man were in the RV when it caught fire.

A witness on scene says power lines were down in that area, but Vick cannot confirm if that was related to the fire.

