Man killed in Walker Co. electrical incident identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man killed in Walker Co. electrical incident identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities in Walker County are investigating a deadly electrical incident.

It happened Friday morning in Nauvoo on Nauvoo Road. A burned RV was on the scene.

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick identified the victim as 42-year-old James Spencer.

Vick says Spencer's likely cause of death was cardiac arrest due to electrocution.

Authorities say Spencer and another man were in the RV when it caught fire.

A witness on scene says power lines were down in that area, but Vick cannot confirm if that was related to the fire.

