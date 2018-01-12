Man killed in Walker Co. electrical incident identified

Authorities in Cullman County are searching for two suspects they say fled a residence with at least one child after being questioned by authorities Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities in Cullman County are searching for two suspects they say fled a residence with at least one child after being questioned by authorities Friday afternoon.More >>
Tuscaloosa police released new numbers that show homicides in the city decreased by 36% last year compared to the year before.More >>
Tuscaloosa police released new numbers that show homicides in the city decreased by 36% last year compared to the year before.More >>
The Alabama Public Health Department has asked clinics all over the state to consider extending hours over the weekend and on MLK Day so you have somewhere to go if you need medical attention because of the flu.More >>
The Alabama Public Health Department has asked clinics all over the state to consider extending hours over the weekend and on MLK Day so you have somewhere to go if you need medical attention because of the flu.More >>
Fairfield Mayor Ed May II is shutting down Fairfield City Hall, the city's magistrate office, the civic center, and the parks & rec department "until further notice."More >>
Fairfield Mayor Ed May II is shutting down Fairfield City Hall, the city's magistrate office, the civic center, and the parks & rec department "until further notice."More >>
Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night, breezy, and feeling about 10 degrees colder than thermometer readings.More >>
Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night, breezy, and feeling about 10 degrees colder than thermometer readings.More >>