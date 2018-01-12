Electrical incident under investigation in Walker Co.

Authorities in Walker County are investigating a deadly electrical incident.

It happened Friday morning in Nauvoo on Nauvoo Road. There is a burned RV on the scene.

The coroner tells WBRC he is on his way to the hospital to investigate a deceased person connected to an incident in Nauvoo.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

